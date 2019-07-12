The Mercury Obituaries
Mary Jane Gehris Shunk, 93, of Pottstown died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Mulhenberg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine Shover Gehris and the wife of the late Robert J. Shunk with whom she shared 57 years of marriage before his death in 2002. Mary Jane was a 1943 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Pottstown where she was formerly the choir director. Mary Jane taught piano lessons for many years. She was a member of the Lutheran Synod, Chesmont Music Association, and gave lectures for Weight Watchers. Mary Jane is survived by her two sons, Alan Shunk and his wife Leesa of Royersford and Mike Shunk and his wife Diane, of Pottstown; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Keller of Fleetwood. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was predeceased by her son, Larry R. Shunk, and sister, Kathleen Sharp. Mary Jane’s funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11am at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St. Pottstown. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Memorials in Mary Jane’s honor may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church 564 Glasgow Street, Pottstown, PA 19464 or to Seasons Hospice 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 14, 2019
