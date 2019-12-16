|
|
Mary L. (Derr) Kerchner, 86, of Barto, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. She was the loving wife of Milton H. Kerchner, sharing 65 years of marriage together.
Born in Hereford, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Katie (Gebhart) Derr.
Mary was a lifetime member of Huff's Union Church where she served as Lay Pastor for many years and helped with ladies aide.
She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and adding to her special elephant collection; but above all of this, she spent her life caring for and loving her family.
Surviving along with her husband are her four children: Linda Kauffman and her significant other, Wayne Nester, Terry Kerchner and wife, Christine, Joyce Sweeney and husband, George and Sally Melone and husband, Frederick; nine grandchildren: Derek Kerchner and wife, Amanda, Tanner Sweeney and wife, Alexiss, Bradley Kauffman and wife, Amber, Amanda Laky and husband, Eddie, Morgan Smith and husband, Steven, Anthony Richards, Zachary Richards, Tyler Kerchner and Samuel Richards; four great-grandchildren: Alexis and Chase Kerchner, Lincoln Kauffman and Milton Sweeney; and two sisters, Marie DeVough and husband, Dallas and Martha Geist.
She is predeceased by siblings, Margaret Weller, Minnie Weller, Mae Schaeffer, Mildred Mercer and Melvin Derr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Huff's Union Church 540 Conrad Rd., Alburtis, PA 18011 with Rev. Jane Kropa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 15, 2019