Mary M. (Rothenberger) Krause, 98, of Schwenksville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Elmer C. Krause, sharing 52 years of marriage before his passing in 1997. Mary was born on August 23, 1921 in Trumbauresville, PA to the late Jacob H. and Ella S. (Croll) Rothenberger. As a homemaker, Mary dedicated her life to the love and wellbeing of her family. She loved her time cooking for her family and simply spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Limerick and was a former member of the Limerick Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Mary is survived by her children, Royden Krause, Ronald Krause and wife, Andrea and Cathy Fluharty and husband, Scott; her seven grandchildren, Stacie, Kristel, Kim, Ronnie, Melissa, Kellyann and Ryan; her seven great-grandchildren; Shane, Chase, Carson, Brady, Jordan, Carter and Jameson; her sister, Ella Krause; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Missmer. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Missmer; and five brothers and six sisters. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Limerick Garden of Memories Chapel, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA 19468. A burial will follow in the cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Season’s Hospice, 140 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 7, 2020