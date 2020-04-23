Home

Mary Lee Barber, 79, wife of John L. Baber Sr., of Pottstown passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Williamston, NC, she was a daughter of the late Willie J. and Stella V. (Scott) Saunders. She was employed as a Teacher’s Aide by the Pottstown School District. Surviving is a son John L. Barber Jr., and a daughter Maureen Barber. Two brothers; Walter Saunders and his wife Beverly and Charles Saunders. Two sisters; Margaret Taylor and Doris, wife of Charles Harris. A grandson John L. Barber III. Predeceased by brothers Reginald and Willie Saunders, and sisters Carolyn Williams and Grace Freeman. Funeral Services will be Private.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020
