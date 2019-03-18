|
Mary Louise Ross (O'Neill), 79, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania , passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Mary Louise was born to Louis and Helen (Chard) O'Neill on May 6, 1939, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1957 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Immaculata College in 1961. She married William E. (Bill) Ross on July 7, 1962, and together they raised three children in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Mary Louise was an elementary school teacher's aide working with children with special needs until she retired in 2000.
Surviving her in death: her loving husband, Bill and their 3 children: Lawrence Ross (Diane) of Sinking Spring, PA; Elizabeth Meissner (Steven) of North Easton, MA; and Michael Ross (Susan) of Limerick, PA. She also leaves 7 grandchildren - James, Samantha, Christopher, Catherine, Michele, Christine and Carter; 1 great-grandson- Dalton; her sister - Elizabeth Satterfield (William); 2 nieces and 1 nephew to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis O'Neill and her mother, Helen O'Neill (Chard).
Public viewing will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 starting at 9:30am until 10:45am, at St. Ann's Chapel, 604 Main St., Phoenixville, PA with Christian Mass and Burial immediately following at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Spring Mill Senior Living for their outstanding care and attention given to Mary Louise over the last three years.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 18, 2019