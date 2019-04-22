|
|
Mary C. (Miller) Monroe, 88, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. She was the wife of the late Stanley Allen Monroe with whom she shared 26 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on February 1, 1931, Mary was the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Shutt) Miller. Mary worked at Mrs. Smith’s Pies for over 53 years and was a member of Saint Aloyisus Church. She enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve each year and traveling to Wildwood. She loved playing Parcheesi, going on walks, and vegetable gardening. She is predeceased by her daughter, Judith LeVan. She is survived by her stepchildren, Susan Coyle, Parkerford, PA; Calvin Monroe, husband of Lorrie, Douglassville, PA; and Terry Rhoades, wife of Walter, Barto, PA; her grandchildren, Patricia Gillin, wife of Christopher, Charlotte, NC; and Kevin LeVan, husband of Melinda, Stephenson, VA; and her great-grandchildren, Natalie and Erin Gillin; and Anna and Grace LeVan. A viewing will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019