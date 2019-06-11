The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary L. Piekos, 85, widow of Walter S. Piekos, of Sycamore Rd. Douglassville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Keystone Villa, Douglassville. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Wareham) O’Toole. Mary was employed as a production line worker by Boyertown Packaging Co. She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church. Surviving is her Fiancee, Jack Sparr. Two daughters; LindaMarie wife of Daniel Spickard and RoseMarie wife of Robert Mackey. A son Bill Piekos and his wife Tabatha. Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, a sister Gertrude Gauger. Predeceased by sisters Elizaberth Clemens, Margaret O’Toole and Theresa Gauger. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St. Pottstown. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 9 to 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the s Project. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on June 12, 2019
