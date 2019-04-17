|
|
Mary Rose (McGuigan) Sakal, 86, wife of the late Eugene Joseph Sakal of Phoenixville, died April 15, 2019, at The Landing in Collegeville, where she resided for seven months. Born in Phoenixville on July 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Devine) and Francis B. McGuigan Sr. and lived in Phoenixville her entire life. Mrs. Sakal was a graduate of St. Mary’s School, Phoenixville, and St. Patrick’s High School, Norristown. Mrs. Sakal was a woman of strong faith. She was an active long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, where she was a member of the Women’s Guild and also served as a eucharistic minister. When the parish closed in 2012, she returned to the parish of her childhood, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Phoenixville. Mrs. Sakal was a teller and customer service representative in banking, first at Industrial Valley Bank and then at Southeast National Bank and its successors in Phoenixville, retiring from Wachovia in 1997. She then worked for many years at the Freedom Valley Girl Scout Council in Valley Forge. In her leisure time, she enjoyed sewing clothes for her children and herself and reading. She played the piano for many years, often accompanied by her husband in song. Besides her husband, Mrs. Sakal was predeceased by a son, James M., and brothers John, Francis B. Jr., husband of Gloria (DiGuiseppe) McGuigan of Royersford, and James A., husband of Mary Kay (Joyce) McGuigan of Cherry Hill, N.J. She is survived by three daughters, Maureen A., wife of Richard Mark Kirkner, of Phoenixville, Ellen K., wife of Robert Petrecz, of Collegeville, and Mary Jean, wife of Timothy Cornelius, of Lansdale; three sons, Joseph E., husband of Diane (O’Malley), David F., companion of Aniko Cochran, both of Phoenixville, and Brian J. of Royersford; two brothers, Joseph F., widower of Elsie (Hetke) McGuigan, and Richard T., husband of Maxine (Suwinski) McGuigan, both of Phoenixville; three sisters, Nancy McGuigan of Phoenixville, Sister Eileen McGuigan of Bridgeport and Sister Patricia McGuigan of Coal Township; nine grandchildren, James, Patrick, Tyler and Taylor Sakal; John (Stephanie), Robert (Marianna) and Hannah Kirkner; Adam and Justin Petrecz; two great-granddaughters, Mary Lillian and Amelia Roseanna Kirkner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 610 Main St., Phoenixville. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, 148 Church St., Phoenixville, with the Rev. John J. Newns officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Phoenixville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charities of one’s choice.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 18, 2019