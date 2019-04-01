|
|
Mary A. (Reinert) Saltzer, age 77, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home. Born on June 21, 1941 in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late James and Martha (Kleinbach) Reinert, and the significant other of Jim Knickerly.
Mary was a very simple woman who enjoyed the life that she had made for herself. She adored her family and dedicated her time to raising her ten loving children. In her spare time, she would often attend church dinners with her close friends and acquaintances, and loved to go dancing, loved to play the slots at the casinos, and would shop whenever she had the opportunity. Mary also loved to travel, and especially loved going to the beach with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend, and she will be missed by many.
Mary is survived by her ten loving children, Sherry Mourar, Trina DiVeterano, Wendy Saltzer, Kevin Saltzer, Rodney Saltzer, Michelle Saltzer, Mindy Saltzer, Shannon Saltzer, Shaun Saltzer, and Brandon Saltzer. She is also survived by her eighteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her ex husband Gerald Saltzer.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother William James Reinert.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Mary on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 9:30AM 11:00AM at the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania. The funeral ceremony will follow the viewing at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 31, 2019