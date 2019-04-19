|
Mary Sanna (Maccarone) Pender, 86 formerly of Birdsboro, PA passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born, January 3, 1933 in Birdsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Maccarone and the late Cristina (Tucci) Maccarone. She was the widow of William P. Pender. She was employed by Fecera’s Furniture in Birdsboro, Exeter, and Pottstown, PA as an office worker. Mary was a graduate of Birdsboro High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Douglassville, PA. Surviving are daughter; Maureen L. wife of Franklin Struble, Jr. of Birdsboro, PA, and brother; Americo Joseph “Jake” Maccarone of Pottstown, PA. A viewing will be held at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA 19518 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Mass at 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception RC Church to the address above. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019