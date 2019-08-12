|
|
Mary L. (Love) Schlichter, 70, wife of the late Roger L. Schlichter, II, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her Limerick Twp. home. Mary was born on February 18, 1949, in Norristown, to the late William J. and M. Elizabeth (Imes) Love. She was a Spring-Ford High School graduate. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary was a former director of Christian education at Augustus Lutheran Church, Trappe. She also was a teacher’s aide at the Royersford Elementary School and operated a private day care. Mary was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Mary is survived by her children, Megan, husband of Joseph Schaffer, Roger Schlichter, III, Benjamin Schlichter, husband of José Schlichter, Shawn Schlichter, John Staples, Jessica, wife of Stephen Schiller, and Robin Schlichter; 11 grandchildren; and her sister, Susan, wife of Raymond Lewis. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Love., Jr. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 2nd St., Schwenksville, with the Rev. Wayne Shelor, Interim Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Charles Tyson Cemetery, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, Wednesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe, and from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Thursday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., Suite 415, 527 Plymouth Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 13, 2019