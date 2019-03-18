|
|
Mary L. (Schrump) Schoenly, 84, wife of Harold Y. Schoenly, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Betz) Schrump and Harry Schrump.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of Boyertown Senior High School.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church – Niantic.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 65 years are two daughters, Karen L., wife of Bruce A. Hoffman and Kelly J. Frain; six grandchildren, Ryan, Scott, Eric, Jenna, Joseph and Matthew; two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Nehea and one brother, Robert Schrump.
She was predeceased by one sister and four brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service and reception on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Christ Lutheran Church Social Hall – Niantic, 222 Niantic Road, Barto, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 222 Niantic Road, Barto, PA 19504.
Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
(www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 18, 2019