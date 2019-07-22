The Mercury Obituaries
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
More Obituaries for Mary Still
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Still

Mary Still Obituary
Mary Ellen (Boyer) Still, 82, of Douglassville, wife of the late Colin K. Still, passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn (Yanos) Boyer. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards and baking her infamous chocolate chip cookies and cream puffs for her family and friends. Mary was always very generous and giving of herself. Surviving are two daughters Lee Ann (Streett) Hanson wife of Rick, and Lynn (Kovach) Quinlan wife of Jeff; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; Three sisters Pauline Klaptosky, Fern Cullen and Kathryn Axsmith; three stepchildren Brenda Knauer, Tara Yurasits, and Colin K. Still, II. Along with her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Lucas and Pearl Dori. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27th from 10:00-10:45 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464, and a memorial service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. John Smolik officiating. Interment will follow at Frieden’s Cemetery, Oley. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 23, 2019
