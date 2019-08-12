|
Mary M. (McFarland) Swartley, 82, of Royersford, wife of John W. Swartley, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9 at Seasons Hospice.
Born in Gadsden, AL, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bedie (Smith) McFarland.
Mary received her associate's degree in nursing from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Norfolk, VA. While in VA, she met John there and got married in 1955. She worked for Seton Company for 14 years as a senior benefits administrator before retiring in 2004. Mary enjoyed boating on Barnegat Bay in NJ and international travel. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, saltwater fishing and spending time with her family.
Surviving with her husband of 64 years are children J. Garth Swartley, husband of Sandra, Jennifer S. Lesher, wife of Bryan, and Robert W. Swartley, husband of Mindy; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11:30Am at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Rd, Spring City, PA 19475, with visitation from 10:00AM to 11:15AM. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Southeastern Veterans' Center Resident Welfare Fund, C/O DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.
Catagnus Funeral Home, Royersford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 11, 2019