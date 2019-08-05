Home

Mary Trimber

Mary Trimber Obituary
Mary P. (Mscisz) Trimber, 71, of New Hanover Twp., died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mary was born on October 16, 1947, in Philadelphia, to the late Edward and Nellie (Lawryk) Mscisz. Before retiring, Mary worked for OSS/Kroy Product Center, Bridgeport. She was a member of New Hanover United Methodist Church. Mary is survived by her children, Carol, wife of Michael Filchner, Lori, wife of Jason Barefoot, and Mark, husband of Becca Trimber; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Anna, Stephanie, Miranda, Laura, Beau and Tia; and her siblings, Thomas, husband of Marilyn Mscisz, Edward, Jr., husband of Christine Mscisz, John, husband of Theresa Mscisz, and Joan, wife of Joseph Immediato. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at New Hanover United Methodist Church, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Upper Merion Twp. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:45 AM, Thursday, at church.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019
