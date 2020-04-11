The Mercury Obituaries
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory - Owensboro
3009 FREDERICA ST
Owensboro, KY 42301
(270) 683-5377
MaryAnn Gaddis


1944 - 2020
MaryAnn (Hudak) Gaddis, 75, of Hartford, Kentucky (formerly of Boyertown, PA) died Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at Ohio County Hospital. She was born on December 17, 1944 in Phoenixville, PA to the late Andrew and Anna (Plecenik) Hudak. She was employed by F.W. Woolworth, Pottstown for over 10 years, She retired in 1999, moving to Hartford, KY. Her hobbies included word puzzles, social networking and bird watching (especially hummingbirds.) Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Robert E. Gaddis; brother Joseph Hudak; daughter, Amy Lynn and her husband Joseph Johnson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Hudak. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ohio County Senior Center, 2320 Highway 69, Hartford, KY 42347 or via the James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro, KY website. There will be no services.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2020
