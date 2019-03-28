|
|
Matthew Cappelletti Sr. husband of the late Loreen (Davidhizar) Cappelletti, of W. Valley Rd. Lower Pottsgrove Township, passed away Wednesday, March 27 at his residence. Born in Elkhart, IN, he was a son of the late Dominic and Amalia (Mary) Cappelletti. He was the owner of Concrete Unit Step Company for 35 years. He also worked as a bartender at the Pourhouse. He was a member of St. Gabriel’s RC Church, Knight of Columbus, Maria Assunta Lodge and St. Gabriel’s Lodge. Surviving are four sons; Daniel Cappelletti, Matthew Cappelletti Jr. (Michele), George Cappelletti (Rose) and John Cappelletti (Crystal). A daughter, Loretta Gauger (John), with whom he resided. A daughter-in-law, Pat Cappelletti. A brother, Richard Cappelletti, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a son James Cappelletti, a daughter Martha Head, a brother Francis Cappelletti and two sisters; Lucille Kilgren and Joann Cappelletti. A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Gabriel’s RC Church, 127 E Howard St, Stowe. A viewing will be held from 10:30 am to 12 noon at the church. In lieu of flowers contrabutions may be made to St. Gabriel’s RC Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements made by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 29, 2019