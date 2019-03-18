|
|
Matthew James Kurtz, 52, of Pottstown, passed away peacefully Friday March 15, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital on the Season's Hospice Unit.
Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Armella (Skrapits) Kurtz and the late Stephen J. Kurtz.
Matthew, beloved son, brother, and uncle, loved music, dancing, game shows, and sports. He was always the life of the party and enjoyed making people laugh. Matthew attended Helping Hands Workshop prior to residing at Parkhouse. He also cherished living in Ocala, FL with his parents for several years.
Surviving along with his mother are five sisters Jane Bennett wife of John, Mary Sullivan wife of Michael, Susan Mills wife of the late Darryl, Christina Martin-Kurtz, and Rosanne Baumgardner, wife of Phil; three brothers Michael Kurtz husband of Pamela, James Kurtz, and Thomas Kurtz; sister-in-law Sherri Downie-Kurtz; 22 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, Matthew was predeceased by his brother Stephen A. Kurtz.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464, with Fr. Joseph Maloney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Pottstown. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00-10:15 AM in the church gathering center. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's memory to Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1600 Black Rock Road, Royersford, PA 19468
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 17, 2019