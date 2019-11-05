|
|
Matthew Stuart Suttle, age 72, of Perkasie, formerly of Morgantown, passed away on October 31, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (Liguori) Suttle, with whom he shared 19 years of marriage. Born March 4, 1947 in Phillipsburg NJ, he was the son of the late Matthew Stuart IV and Anna Elizabeth (McNicholas) Suttle. Matt graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1965, where he was an outstanding athlete competing as a wrestler, baseball player, and a linebacker & guard on the football team. He continued playing football as a linebacker at Juniata College for several years. In 1975, he received his B.S. in Accounting with a Psychology minor from Moravian College, Bethlehem. He went on to work as a comptroller at several large US corporations. He was an avid bass fisherman, who enjoyed many trips to Canada with family & friends. He also loved the shore, especially Wildwood & Cape May. After retiring, not one to be still for too long, he took a part time job with the Manheim Auto Auction in Hatfield, Pa. where he was able to once again enjoy another lifelong love, working with cars. After his grandson Julian was killed by a drunk driver, he began leading a GriefShare group at his church. Helping those who lost a loved one recover from the loss and begin to rebuild their lives. He could be found enjoying many football games in the fall, high school to the NFL, a long time Eagle’s fan. Matt’s love for learning was evident to anyone who spent time with him. He loved books & could often be seen pondering something. To those who knew him well, you know the look! He always encouraged his children & grandchildren to seek first after God, do your very best at all you put your hand to and don’t be afraid to think outside of the box. In addition to his wife, JoAnn, he is survived by his children Shelly King and her husband Lee of Morgantown, PA and Chad Suttle of Boydton VA; grandchildren Colton, Barbara, Carrie, Casey and Zachary; stepchildren Michelle, Kevin and Emily and 8 step grandchildren. Also survived by numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his infant brother Frederick Suttle and by his 9-year-old grandson Julian Adam Suttle. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11:30 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hopewell Christian Fellowship, 601 Hunsicker Road, Telford, PA 18969, where the family will greet guests from 10:00 - 11:15 AM. Interment will take place in Fairmount Cemetery, 123 Belvidere Road, Phillipsburg NJ, on Friday November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Matthew’s name may be made to Hopewell Christian Fellowship with “GriefShare” in the memo or a . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 14, 2019