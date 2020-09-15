1/1
Maureen H. Ladjanski
Maureen H. (Davis) Ladjanski, 84, of rural Stillwater passed away Sunday evening at her home following a brief illness. Born August 11, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Delaney) Davis. Mrs. Ladjanski attended St. Hubert’s High School in Philadelphia and had a varied career working in restaurants and later became a Data Processing Supervisor. She gathered many dear friends along the way and retired in 1999 to become a caregiver to her mother. Maureen raised her six children in Stowe, PA before finding her piece of heaven in Stillwater, PA. She referred to her mountain log cabin as her “Happy Place.” She also enjoyed wintering in Bonita Springs, FL where she loved to dance, have game nights with friends, and play Bingo and Mahjong in the community clubhouse. Just a few short years ago Maureen reconnected with family members in Ireland whom she had visited as a child. She traveled to Galway and revisited the places she remembered and spent time with the family she loved. Life also took some tragic turns for Maureen as she suffered the burial of three of her sons, Joseph (Cindy), Eugene (Terri) and her youngest Wayne (Andrea). She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother John Davis, and her husband Louis Ladjanski. Surviving are three children: Donna (Jerry) Kevin and Dawn (Alaa). Maureen was blessed with many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She has a surviving sister Sheila Lopez and also her longtime companion, Ed Delman. Private services will be held at the convenience of the Family. The McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., of Benton is honored to serve the Ladjanski Family. For online condolences or for additional information, please visit our website: www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
