Maxine E. Bodarky, 73, of Phoenixville, passed away June 17, 2020. Born in Norristown, she was a daughter of the late Willard Raymond Cowher, and the late Agnes Shirley (Lewandowski) Cowher. Maxine was a graduate of the Upper Perkiomen High School, Class of 1964; the Albert Eistein School of Nursing, in 1967; and then went on to receive a BS in Economics from Immaculata University. She was a registered nurse, first for Allentown General Hospital, and then for the private practice of Drs. Kistler & Cleaver in East Greenville. She completed her career in the Industrial Occupational Health Department for Wyeth Labs (now Pfizer), before retiring in 2009. Maxine was a member of St. Basil Roman Catholic Church in Phoenixville. Surviving are children: Robert L. Lamont, and his wife Cherie, of Selinsgrove, PA; David A. Lamont, of Phoenixville; and Christina Bodarky, of Oakland, CA; a twin sister, Shirley, wife of Douglas Dinger, of Albion, PA; and grandchildren: Bobby and Tommy Lamont. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Beverly,wife of Thomas Latshaw. Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, June 4, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pennsburg. The Falk Funeral Home, Pennsburg, has been entrusted with her care. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.