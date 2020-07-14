Melissa “Missy” Ann (Nash) Cremer, born May 5, 1976 in Pottstown, PA to Keith and Diane Nash, went to be with the Lord at age 44 on July 11, 2020 in Reading, PA. Missy was a 1994 graduate of Pottstown Senior High School and worked as a Pharmaceutical Technician at Professional Pharmacy as well as other local pharmacies. Missy enjoyed deer hunting and trout fishing. She is survived by her husband, Ronald F. Cremer; step son, Remington Cremer; her parents, her sister, Becky (Nash) Allen; her brother, David Nash; her grandparents, Howard and Barbara Bowden; mother in law, Sandra Wieder; brother in law, Tom Allen; nephew, Levi Allen; niece, Raelyn Allen, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her dearly. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Berean Bible Church in Pottstown, PA on Saturday, July 18th at 2:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store