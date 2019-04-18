|
Melissa J. Koresko was the loving mother to her son Braydon, who was her inspiration. She was the only daughter to her parents Charles & Kathleen. She has three brothers Jason, Matthew with Alexa and Jonathan. Her spirit shined through it all and will continue to shine through her memory. Funeral services will be held for Melissa on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St., Pottstown, PA A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:30-12:15 P.M at the funeral home. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Flowers are welcome at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 19, 2019