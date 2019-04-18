The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Koresko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Koresko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melissa Koresko Obituary
Melissa J. Koresko was the loving mother to her son Braydon, who was her inspiration. She was the only daughter to her parents Charles & Kathleen. She has three brothers Jason, Matthew with Alexa and Jonathan. Her spirit shined through it all and will continue to shine through her memory. Funeral services will be held for Melissa on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St., Pottstown, PA A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:30-12:15 P.M at the funeral home. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Flowers are welcome at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now