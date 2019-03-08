|
Melvin N. Scheidt, 85, of Pottstown, husband of Esther M. (Marquette) Scheidt, passed away on Wednesday at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. Born in North Coventry Twp., PA, he was a son of the late Nelson Scheidt and the late Emma (Neuman) Scheidt. He was a 1951 graduate of Norco High School. Melvin worked at Neapco for forty four years retiring in 1995. He served in the Army during the Korean War, serving in Guam. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, South Pottstown until it closed. Melvin raced outboard motorboats in the 1950's, and raced a marathon in the Thousand Islands, NY. He enjoyed Indy Car Racing, Flea Markets, Antiquing, loved going to Dureya Day car shows, and was an ice skater in his younger days. He was also devoted to his family. Surviving besides his wife of fifty one years is a son, Stephen M. Scheidt, N. Coventry Twp. He was predeceased by a sister, Darlene F. Derkits. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Route 724 & South Hanover St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend John Smolik. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019