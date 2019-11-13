|
Melvin Wasylak, 79, formerly of Pottstown, Pennsylvania died peacefully in his home on November 8, 2019. He had resided in East Waterford and Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania for the last thirty years. Born on April 9, 1940 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Pearl Wasylak. He is survived by his long time companion Darlene Saylor, of whom he has spent the last 26 years of his life. He is also survived by his daughter Laura Wasylak of Fleetwood, PA. Darlene’s children, Josette Gordon and Daniel of Shermans Dale, PA, Joseph Saylor II and Stephanie of Loysville, PA. A sister Betty Jane of Pottstown, PA and daughter Deborah of Pottstown, PA. Grandchildren, Trey Gordon, Madelyn Saylor, Joseph Saylor III and Severo Gordon. He also had a life long friend Russel Clemmer, Sr. “Birddog” and family whom he has been friends with for 60 years. He was the warehouse manager at Mrs. Smith’s Pie for 40 years in Pottstown, PA. He was also a member of the Antique Car Association and the Blue Moon Cruisers. Mel enjoyed the outdoors and the mountains. His favorite place to be was in Horse Valley East Waterford, PA, he always said it was God’s country. He loved to hunt and fish. He also had a love for boats and antiques cars. For many years during his retirement he spent time refinishing antiques and remodeling cabins. He was well known for his antiques in Perry and Juniata County. To know Mel was to love Mel. You could always count on him to put a smile on your face with his quirkiness and jokester personality. He was truly a wonderful man who had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 PM with a service to follow on December 7, 2019 at Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 935 Windy Hill Rd. Shermans Dale, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to for Parkinson’s Research in honor of Melvin Wasylak.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 17, 2019