Merle Harner, 87, of Pine Forge, PA, passed away on November 6, 2019, at Pennsburg Manor. He was the husband of Joy (Glenn) Harner, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Pine Forge, PA, on May 20, 1932, Merle was the son of the late William E. Harner, Sr., and Pearl (Schaeffer) Harner. Merle was a member of St. Paul’s UCC Amityville, American Legion Post #244, Stichter Lodge #254, and Carpenter’s Union Philadelphia Local #158. He was proud to be a co-founder of the Pine Forge Athletic Association with his brother-in-law, Robert “Skip” Trainer. Merle enjoyed spending his time outdoors, rifle hunting for deer, pheasants, and rabbits. His love of hunting led him to be an active member and past president of the Pine Forge Sportsmans Club. He also liked to work outside in his yard, mowing the grass, and tending his vegetable garden. When Merle wasn’t outside working or hunting, he enjoyed attending the Eagles games or watching the Phillies play. All of these hobbies were important to Merle, but his greatest pleasure in life came from being a loving husband, dad, and Poppop to his family. In addition to his loving wife, Joy, he is survived by his children, Anita Zuber, wife of Richard, Boyertown, PA; Candy Shustack, wife of Bernard, Gilbertsville, PA; Timothy Harner, husband of Jean, Independence, KY; Scott Harner, husband of Denise, Douglassville, PA; and James Harner, husband of Carrol, Royersford, PA; his brothers, Robert Harner, Exeter, PA; and David Harner, husband of Barbara, Pine Forge, PA; and his twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings, Louise Trainer, Joyce Weidenbaugh, Marvin Harner, and Reverend William Harner. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 1312 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Merle’s memory to Pine Forge Athletic Association, 201 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512 or to St. Paul’s UCC. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019