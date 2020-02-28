|
Merrill Edwin Dickinson Sr. of Gilbertsville, PA entered into blessed eternal life on February 27th, 2020 and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 9th, 1934, Merrill was the third child and second son of the late William Arthur Dickinson and late Mary Estella Dickinson. Merrill is survived by his four children; Laura Sorrentino of Gilbertsville, Merrill Jr. and his wife Elaine of Albany, Georgia, Diane Greber and her husband Joe of Quakertown, PA, and Regina Kraus and her husband Jeff of Gilbertsville, PA and six grandchildren: Jennifer Leaman, Lindsey and Matthew Dickinson, Jacob and Abigail Kraus, and Alexis Greber, and one great-grandchild Rose Shipman. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and Pop-Pop and he will be deeply missed. The interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at Hope Community Church, 2732 N. Charlotte St., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Visitation from 9-11 a.m. with service at 11:00. A luncheon will follow in the church. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cadence International www.cadence.org/vincent In the Comments section please note: In Memory of Merrill E. Dickinson, Sr.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 1, 2020