Michael A. Yeager, 62, of North Coventry, passed away Monday September 7, 2020 at his residence. Born in Phoenixville, he was the son of Betty (Dirkin) Yeager and the late George Howard Yeager, Sr. Michael enjoyed being with his friends and going to Phillies games. He loved drawing and spending time with his caregiver and his dogs. Surviving along with his mother are his brother George H. Yeager, Jr. husband of Josefina, Virginia Beach, VA; sisters Rhonda Krepps wife of David, Pottstown PA and Inglis, FL, and Brenda Carpenter wife of George, Overland Park, KS. Special thanks from the Yeager family has to be mentioned for Mike’s caregiver David Herner of Pottstown, PA. Services will be private at a later date. View obituary or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com