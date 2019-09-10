|
|
Michael D. Fanaro, 88, husband of the late Catherine E. (Brown) Fanaro, Lower Providence Twp., died Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. Mr. Fanaro was born on May 7, 1931, in Norristown, to the late Filomeno and Congetta (Bruno) Fanaro. With his family, Mr. Fanaro was a proprietor of the former Fanaro Bros. Variety Store, Lower Providence Twp. Mr. Fanaro is survived by his children, Michael E. Fanaro, Linda L. Sanger, Gale A., wife of J. David Schrader, Cindy L. McCouch, Mark D., husband of Paio Fanaro, and Jamie M., husband of Shannon L. Fanaro, 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony Fanaro, Daisy Harley, Mary Castenova, and Ernest Fanaro. The funeral service will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 14th, at Hope Community Church, 2732 N. Charlotte St., Gilbertsville, PA 19525, with Senior Pastor Ryan Kiefer, officiating. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:15 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019