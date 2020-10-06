Michael J. Saraceni, age 96, of Pottstown, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Sanatoga Center. He was the loving husband of Marie (Petrucelli) Saraceni. Born in Pottstown on May 15, 1924, he was a son of the late Michael F. and Josephine (DeSantis) Saraceni. He graduated from Pottstown High School, Class of 1943. He proudly served our country in the US Navy during WWII. Michael was a Tire Salesman with Firestone store for 25 years, retiring there in 1981. After he retired there, he went on to work at Hub Tire Co. in Norristown until he retired in 2006. Michael was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church where he was an usher for 40 years. He was a life member of the former Maria Assumpta Lodge and a member of the Pottstown Quoit Club. In addition to his beloved wife, Marie, Michael is survived by two daughters, Lisa, wife of Michael Lockowitz and Dena wife of Ray Rocchio, Jr.; two grandsons, Justin (Jackie) and James Lockowitz and his companion, Carly; and two grandaughters, Nicole and Julia Rocchio; a great grandaughter, Luna Marie and several nieces and nephews. Michael is predeceased by brothers, Nicholas, Peter, Angelo and Albert Saraceni and sisters, Angeline Romano and Yolanda DePaoli. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, October 10, 2020 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 214 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A viewing will be in the Gathering Center at the church on Monday from 9:30am until the time of service. Michael will be laid to rest in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Michael J. Saraceni to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjudes.org
or to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at www.give2chop.edu
. Warker-Trotuman Funeral Home, Inc., Pottstown is honored to serve the Saraceni family.