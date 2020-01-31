|
Michael Joseph Koval, age 90, of Phoenixville, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, at his home surrounded by friends and family. Born on November 22, 1929, in Pittston, PA, Michael was the son of the late Charles & Anna (Stefanick) Koval. Sadly, at age 11, Michael was placed in Pennhurst. In his 40s, Michael was released and relocated to Phoenixville. Michael held many jobs, but his most memorable was working for Seacrist Store for many years until their closing. He was very well known in the Phoenixville area and would often be found riding his bike or sitting on his bench at Reeve’s park. Michael loved going to movies at the Colonial Theatre and was a big fan of the Three Stooges. Michael was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Charles and John Koval and sister Catherine Zottoli. He was also preceded by his cousin Michael Pesta and wife Nancy, who cared for Michael for many years until their passing. Michael is survived by his cousin, who he fondly referred to as his “sister”, Kimberly DeAngelo, Exeter, PA, her husband Mark, and their children, Morgan and Mitchell, who Michael adored. Michael is also survived by many loving friends in the Phoenixville Community, who the family is so thankful always looked out for Michael. We would like to thank the entire staff of Kelsch Associates, Willow Tree Hospice, Chester County and the staff of St Peter’s Place for the care and compassion that was given to Michael throughout the years. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020