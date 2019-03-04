|
Michael Lengyel, 92, of Pottstown, husband of Phyllis J. (Bertolet) Lengyel, passed away on Friday at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health.
Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Mitro Lengyel and the late Sophia (Chobailko) Lengyel.
Michael was a 1944 graduate of Pottstown High School, and attended Villanova University.
He worked as a draftsman for Sanders & Thomas for forty years until his retirement.
Michael served in the Army during World War II, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory Ribbon, and Army Occupation Metal (Japan). He was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Surviving besides his wife of sixty six years is a son, Michael D. Lengyel and his wife Lynne, Douglassville; a sister, Sophia Slobodin, Pottstown; two grandchildren, Kevin Lengyel and his wife Jennifer, Keri wife of Michael Gonzalez; and two great grandchildren, Jordan and Seth. He was predeceased by a brother John, and sisters, Mary, Anne, Helen.
Service and burial will be private. There will be no viewing.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019