The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lengyel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lengyel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Lengyel Obituary
Michael Lengyel, 92, of Pottstown, husband of Phyllis J. (Bertolet) Lengyel, passed away on Friday at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health.
Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Mitro Lengyel and the late Sophia (Chobailko) Lengyel.
Michael was a 1944 graduate of Pottstown High School, and attended Villanova University.
He worked as a draftsman for Sanders & Thomas for forty years until his retirement.
Michael served in the Army during World War II, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory Ribbon, and Army Occupation Metal (Japan). He was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Surviving besides his wife of sixty six years is a son, Michael D. Lengyel and his wife Lynne, Douglassville; a sister, Sophia Slobodin, Pottstown; two grandchildren, Kevin Lengyel and his wife Jennifer, Keri wife of Michael Gonzalez; and two great grandchildren, Jordan and Seth. He was predeceased by a brother John, and sisters, Mary, Anne, Helen.
Service and burial will be private. There will be no viewing.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now