|
|
LCDR Michael (Mush) Joseph Maskulak, 80, husband to Darlene (Fagley), peacefully passed away at his home with loved ones around him, June 17, 2019. Michael was born June 15, 1939 in Phoenixville, PA, son of the late Michael George and Helen Marie (Grobarcik) Maskulak. He graduated from Phoenixville High School and Chaminade University in Hawaii. After 32 years in the Navy, stationed at numerous place around the U.S., Michael and his family have resided in CT for the last 39 years. Besides his loving wife, Darlene, Michael is survived by his daughter, Diane, son-in-law Bill and beloved granddaughter, Amanda Middleton of Prospect. He is also survived by his sisters, Sister Marian Maskulak, CPS of New York, NY and Joanne Volpe of Phoenixville, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Helen Marie Vandergrift and brother George Maskulak. A memorial service will be held on July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Sacred Heart Church, 148 Church St, Phoenixville, PA. At Michael’s request, a private burial will be held at the CT Veterans’ Cemetery in Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s memory to the .
Published in The Mercury on June 29, 2019