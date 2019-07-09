|
|
Michael J. Sarro, 88, husband of the late Mary L. (Torzone) Sarro, Collegeville, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. Mr. Sarro was born on December 2, 1930, in Philadelphia, to the late Michael A. and Anna L. (Thieroff) Sarro. He was a US Airforce veteran. Before retiring, Mr. Sarro was the plant manager for Container Corporation Of America, in the Oaks and North Wales facilities. Mr. Sarro was a long-time member and lay Eucharistic minister at St. Eleanor Catholic Church. He was a life member, chief engineer, and past-president of the Collegeville Fire Co. Mr. Sarro is survived by his children, Michael, II, husband of Rosemarie (Drummy) Sarro, E. Pikeland Twp., Stephen, husband of Deborah (Davis) Sarro, Earl Twp., Lancaster Co., Cheryl, wife of Salvatore Flora, Collegeville, Laurie Sarro of Collegeville; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and his sister Caroline, wife of Robert Van Osten, Collingdale. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marybeth, wife of Bradley Poley, Douglass Twp., Montg. Co. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Saturday, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:15 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426; or Collegeville Fire Co., 29 E. 5th Ave., Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on July 10, 2019