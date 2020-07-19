1/1
Michele Bucher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele A. (Brophy) Bucher, 77, wife of Ralph D. Bucher, died Thur., July 16, 2020, at her Perkiomen Twp. home. Michele was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Norristown, to the late William and Florence (Potter) Brophy. She graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School and attended Gwynedd Mercy and Immaculata colleges. Michele was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Lower Frederick Twp. and a former teacher in the parish school. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband of 55 years, Michele is survived by her children, Barton, husband of Eden (Reigh) Bucher, Limerick Twp., and Heather, wife of Daniel Cordrey, New Hanover Twp.; her grandchildren, Samantha and Sydney Bucher, and Myah, Delaney, Hutton, and Becket Cordrey; and her sisters, Florence, wife of Michael Marzella, Boiling Springs, and Jane Brophy, wife of Linda Spielman, Dryden, NY. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernadette Potter and Stephanie Brophy. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24th in Schwenksville Cemetery, 718 No. Limerick Rd., Schwenksville, PA 19473. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assn., Suite 700, One Penn Center at Suburban Station, 1617 JFK BLVD, Phila., PA 19103; American Diabetes Assn., Suite 100, 150 Monument Rd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. After the pandemic restrictions are lifted, there will be a mass and a celebration of life gathering in honor of Michele. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved