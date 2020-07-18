Michele Marie Surkin was born in Philadelphia, Pa on January 19, 1952. She passed away at Pottstown Memorial Medical Center on August 24, 2019. Michele was the younger daughter of Imelda and Albert Surkin, both deceased. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Eileen Marie Surkin Stahl. Michele is survived by two nieces; Mara Beth Bennett of Boyertown, and Amanda Rose Stahl of Pottstown; a step-niece, Lisa Ranberg of Souderton; two great nieces, and a great nephew. Michele grew up in Glenolden, PA and most recently lived in Pottstown PA. Michele was a very creative person and loved to draw, paint, and make jewelry. She was very spiritual and was always involved in religious groups helping people in need of comfort or sympathy. At Walmart, where she worked, she was looked upon as a Grandmother that anyone could turn to, and often did. She was just like that. Michele loved the ocean and went there as often as she could, in fact, family called her Aunt Shell. Her ashes will be scattered at the shore. Michele is deeply missed by her family.



