Michelle M. Traynor, age 59, of Frederica, Delaware passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, with her loving family by her side. She was born August 28th, 1961 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania to Joseph Pellish and Margaret Jones. She attended Saint Pius X High School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. She dedicated her life to taking care of others. She was a CNA for 35 years before becoming a devoted grandmother. She was a devout Christian and loved worship music and scriptures. She adored Hallmark movies, coffee and baking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crossword puzzles and watching sports with her husband. Being a wife, mother, and grandmother was her life’s work and her living legacy. Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Dewey Traynor; her daughters: Tamara Traynor, Lisa Morris (William Morris), Stephanie Bauer(Jason Bauer), and Kimberly Beane (Robert Beane); her grandchildren: Ethan Roache, Brennan and Avery Henderson, Maximus and Brittany Bauer, and Emma and Jacob Beane; her two living sisters Meg Lanphear (Michael Lanphear), Kathy Fargo (Paul Fargo), and Elizabeth Hood (deceased), her two sister-in-laws Olivia Jo Jones and Helene Bahn (Terry Bahn), and one brother-in-law Thomas Traynor (Cindy Traynor), 14 nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19 limitations, the funeral service will be for immediate family only. Letters of condolences can be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com