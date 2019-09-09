|
Mildred E. (Robin) Baumann, 94, widow of Dr. Harold C. Baumann, of Frederick, PA, formerly of Lower Pottsgrove, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 comfortably at home with her family by her side. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Lillian E. (Herman) and David I. Robin. A graduate of Olney High School of Philadelphia, she studied fashion illustration; she also studied at Jefferson Hospital’s Department of Radiology. Mildred was active in the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center North Auxiliary of which she was a two-time president. She was also active with, and past president of, the former Memorial Hospital Auxiliary of Pottstown. For many years Mildred chaired the annual “Charity Ball” fundraiser that benefited the hospital. She volunteered with the Visiting Nurse Association of Pottstown. She was a member of Brookside Country Club where she was treasurer of the women’s golf league for several years and a regular at the Brookside Country Club Book Club. She was also a member of the Pottstown Historical Society as well as the Pottstown Garden Club, where she won many awards. The wife and mother of Rotarians, the Pottstown Rotary Club named her an honorary Rotarian at their annual Changeover ceremony this past June. She has also been honored by being a Multiple Paul Harris Fellow of The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, including being presented one by the President of Rotary International in 2016. She was a multi-gallon blood donor as well as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She was a past president of the Wyndcroft School P.T.A. She also was an active fundraiser for numerous other organizations. In addition to her volunteerism, her favorite hobbies were caring for her many plants, gardening, bridge, golf, needlepoint, and flying with her pilot husband. They flew from the Arctic Circle to Brazil and all points in between. More than everything Mildred was a loving homemaker for her family. Mildred Baumann is survived by her four children: Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Roger M. Baumann and his fiancé Robin Rovell-Reber, of Lower Pottsgrove; Barbara L. Baumann and her husband Johan Feldbusch, of Laz Paz, BCS, Mexico; Dr. John R. Baumann and his significant other Sung-Mi IM of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Nance R. Baumann Powers, widow of Michael Powers, of Terrell, Texas, her seven grandchildren: Heather Baumann Pin (Roberto), Kristen Baumann Keeler (Raymond W. Keeler III), Vera Feldbusch (Kelli Coats), Hallie Baumann, Sara Baumann, Dylan Powers, and Subin Bae, as well as two great-grandchildren, Lakota DeSage H.C. Keeler and Raymond W. Keeler IV. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Paula Robin. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Phyllis. The family extends their gratitude to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Southeastern Home Health Services, Visiting Angels of Pottstown, Pottstown Hospital, all her doctors and nurses, and Frederick Living for their loving care as well as to the many friends for their concern and good wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations in her memory may be made to Frederick Living Benevolent Care Fund, 2849 Big Road, Frederick, PA 19435 (frederickliving.org) or The Pottstown Rotary Community Endowment Fund (PRCEF), P.O. Box 227, Pottstown, PA 19464. A Celebration of the Life for Mildred Baumann will be held by her family in the Auditorium at Frederick Living, 2849 Big Road, Frederick, PA 19435 on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Funeral arrangements are by Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019