Mildred E. Fout, age 87, wife of the late Raymond “Jack” Fout, of Spring City, PA, formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born on February 8, 1931 in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Marion (Rahn) Reese. Mrs. Fout was a graduate of Pottstown High School, and had worked for Dana Corporation in Pottstown until her retirement. She was a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Mrs. Fout enjoyed counted cross-stitching, playing bingo, working on her computer, baking, and ceramics. Mrs. Fout is survived by two sisters, Doris Strunack of Phoenixville, PA and Alice Nester of Boyertown, PA; one brother, Jack Reese of Douglass, WY; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Ralph W. Owens. Burial will be held in the Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , Boyertown , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 8, 2019