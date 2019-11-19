The Mercury Obituaries
Mildred “Mickey” A. Ginder, 91, of West Pottsgrove, wife of the late Brooke Ginder, passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Bartman) Hamel. Mildred was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stowe. She was a loving dog owner, enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing the organ, feeding birds and watching deer in her back yard. Surviving is her sister Joan Griffith; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her husband and parents, Mildred was predeceased by her sisters Hazel Bicer, Arlene Ashworth, and Betty Loomis. A funeral service will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464 with Rev. John Smolik officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to the Memorial Fund at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019
