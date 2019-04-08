|
Mildred Arlene (Boone) Green, 94, formerly of Birdsboro, PA passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Berkshire Center, Exeter, Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born, November 29, 1924 in Stonersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Warren and Annie Mabel (Heister) Boone. She was the widow of William B. Green who passed away on May 28, 2006. She was employed by the former Bank of Pennsylvania as a Teller for 20 years, from 1960 until her retirement in 1980. She was a member of the former Alice Focht Memorial United Methodist Church, Birdsboro, PA. Surviving are daughter; Linda J. Green of Birdsboro, PA. Mildred was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. A Visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 North Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:30 PM. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery. Linda would like to thank the 2nd floor Nursing Staff and Caring Hospice at the Berkshire Center for all their care, love, and support for my mother and me. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 114 Bird Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 18, 2019