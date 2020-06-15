Mildred Jones
Mildred (Wilkerson) Jones, 75, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on June 10, 2020. Born in Oxford, NC, on October 8, 1944, Mildred was the daughter of the late Willie T. Wilkerson and Annie L. (Ward) Wilkerson. She is survived by her daughters, Leanna Oliver and Ave Glasgow; her siblings, Eloise Barr, Diane Bostick, and Billy Wilkerson; her five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Sandra White, Barbara Jean Shannon, and Katie London. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
