Mildred Jones

Mildred (Wilkerson) Jones, 75, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on June 10, 2020. Born in Oxford, NC, on October 8, 1944, Mildred was the daughter of the late Willie T. Wilkerson and Annie L. (Ward) Wilkerson. She is survived by her daughters, Leanna Oliver and Ave Glasgow; her siblings, Eloise Barr, Diane Bostick, and Billy Wilkerson; her five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Sandra White, Barbara Jean Shannon, and Katie London. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.