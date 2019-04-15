|
Mildred M. Law, 94, widow of the late Morris Law of East Coventry then recently Boyertown passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Born in South Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Sarah (Swigler) Majilton and predeceased by her sister Marion Auman. She was a farmer's wife, homemaker, loving mother, and grandmother, and caregiver. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran church in Spring City.
Mildred is survived by three daughters, Marilyn Estes of Dundee, IL, Madilyn Umstead of New Albany and Marlene Shaner, wife of John of Boyertown; eight grandchildren: Jeffrey, Steve, Jeremy, Brett, Adam, Darrin, Carl, and Curt; nine great grandchildren: Ethan, Stevie, Ashlee, Tyler, Anastasia, Greyson, Parker, MacKenzie and Kile and two great-great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11 AM in the church prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following the service in the church cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk FH 135 Bridge Street Spring City, PA 19475. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 14, 2019