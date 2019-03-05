|
Mildred J. (Rowden) Luskin, 95, wife of the late Charles B. Luskin, Jr., Boyertown, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was a former Perkiomen Twp. resident. Mrs. Luskin was born on October 5, 1923, in Norristown, to the late Wyatt and Eva (McKinley) Rowden. Before retiring, Mrs. Luskin was a nursing aid at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Upper Providence Twp. Mrs. Luskin was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schwenksville. Mrs. Luskin is survived by her children, Charles, III, husband of Wendy (Leatherman) Luskin, Lewisburg, Charlene, wife of Marl Latsha, N. Coventry Twp., and Marlene, wife of Michael Briel, W. Pottsgrove Twp.; her grandchildren, Conor, husband of Marissa (Hummel) Luskin, Austin Luskin, and Tiffany, wife of Eric Birchall; and her great-grandchildren, Quinn Luskin, Cole Luskin, Isabella Vanderslice, and Serenity Birchall. She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Asia Rose Briel, and five siblings. A service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 7th, in the Good Shephard Mausoleum, Limerick Garden Of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick Twp. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019