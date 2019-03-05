The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Luskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Luskin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Luskin Obituary
Mildred J. (Rowden) Luskin, 95, wife of the late Charles B. Luskin, Jr., Boyertown, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was a former Perkiomen Twp. resident. Mrs. Luskin was born on October 5, 1923, in Norristown, to the late Wyatt and Eva (McKinley) Rowden. Before retiring, Mrs. Luskin was a nursing aid at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Upper Providence Twp. Mrs. Luskin was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schwenksville. Mrs. Luskin is survived by her children, Charles, III, husband of Wendy (Leatherman) Luskin, Lewisburg, Charlene, wife of Marl Latsha, N. Coventry Twp., and Marlene, wife of Michael Briel, W. Pottsgrove Twp.; her grandchildren, Conor, husband of Marissa (Hummel) Luskin, Austin Luskin, and Tiffany, wife of Eric Birchall; and her great-grandchildren, Quinn Luskin, Cole Luskin, Isabella Vanderslice, and Serenity Birchall. She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Asia Rose Briel, and five siblings. A service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 7th, in the Good Shephard Mausoleum, Limerick Garden Of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick Twp. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now