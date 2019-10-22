|
Mildred A. Mashintonio, 93, of Gilbertsville, PA, passed away peacefully early Monday morning in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Mashintonio of Conshohocken, PA and companion to the late Chester Larimer, of Gilbertsville, PA. Mildred was born in Manayunk, PA on February 21, 1926 to the late Maria (Cry) and Angelo Regina. Surviving are her daughters, Donna Reigner and her husband Warren of Denver, NC previously of Norristown, PA, Debra Gallagher and her husband Jim of Gilbertsville, PA and Denise Robison and her husband Dan of Pottstown, PA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Brian (Teri) Reigner, Brad (Justin) Ogden-Reigner, Daniel (Jackie) Pickell, Robert Pickell, Sean Robison, Ryan Robison (Alyssa) and Lauren Robison, and two precious great-granddaughters, Aurora and Ryleigh. She was preceded in death by six sisters, Mary Zioance, Angeline Rossi, Rose Finacchio, Josephine Molnar, Lucy Szostek and Frances Delloso and two brothers, Pete Regina and John Regina. Family and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Pastor Rick Knarr will officiate. Interment will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 62 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 610-828-0330, www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019