Mildred June (Bush) Moulder was born to the late Pearl Bush and Harry Bush Sr. in Pottstown on July 20, 1921. She passed away gently in her sleep on the morning of March 9, 2019 at Kadima Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pottstown where she resided for the past eleven years; she was 97 years young. Millie was a 1939 graduate of Pottstown High School and married the love of her life, Raymond L. Moulder on October 18, 1941. She was a wonderful homemaker who also held positions at Stanley G. Flagg, JC Penney, Philco Tube, and Delafoil. Millie was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Raymond, and her cherished brother, Harry (Buzz) Bush, and many dear family members and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Janet (Moulder) Alex, wife of Michael Alex Sr. of Gilbertsville, and a son, Terry Moulder, husband of MaryLou (Carl) Moulder, of Douglassville and Davenport, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Vicki (Alex) Baldwin, wife of Leroy Baldwin; Cindi (Alex) Schaediger, wife of Scott Schaediger; Michael Alex Jr., husband of Lisa (Fausnaught) Alex; Alison (Moulder) Fulmer, wife of Jeff Fulmer; and Erik Schmid, husband of Tara (Oiler) Schmid. Also, ten great–grandchildren; Alec Palladino, Michael Palladino, Zoe Schaediger, Zachary Alex, Lexy Alex, Sean Fulmer, Seth Fulmer, Olivia Schmid, Alaina Schmid, and Lila Schmid. Millie enjoyed life to the fullest and was happiest spending time with family and friends, entertaining, going out for dinner and shopping. She was a lifetime member of Zion’s U.C.C., Pottstown. Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High Street, Pottstown, PA and will be officiated by Karl Simmers. Visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 am, Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Interment immediately following at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Please visit www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com for directions to service or to offer condolences online.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 12, 2019