Mildred A. (Bober) Onder, 98, wife of the late Michael Onder, Sr. of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1920 in Phoenixville, PA and was the daughter of the late John C. and Josephine (Wisneski) Bober. She was a Floor Lady at Bachman Foods in Phoenixville for many years. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, crochet, puzzles, and traveling places. Surviving are 2 daughters: Sandra Conwell of Houston, TX; Mildred “Cookie” Giera of Phoenixville, PA, 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great-grandchildren, 7 Great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Michael Onder, Jr. Sisters, Dorothy Wojtas, Eleanor Politowski, Margaret Komada, Mary E. Bober, Mary T. Bober, Loretta Bober, and brother, John C. Bober, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Deacon Mark Szewczak officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019
