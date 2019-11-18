|
Mildred S. (Henkel) Mendel Shillingford, 92, wife of the late G. Richard Shillingford and the late Richard W. Mendel, Limerick Twp., died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Manatawny Manor, E. Coventry Twp.
Mrs. Shillingford was born on September 8, 1927, in Philadelphia, to the late Otto and Clara (Burgard) Henkel.
Before retiring, Mrs. Shillingford worked for ICI Americas and Eastman Kodak. She was a member of Linfield United Church Of Christ.
Mrs. Shillingford is survived by her son, Russell, husband of Christine (Wiglusz) Mendel, Limerick Twp.; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, wife of Jeffrey Hunter, Jill, wife of Brandon Magill, and Russell Mendel, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Russell, Emily Gavril, Grace Hunter, Claire Hunter, and Aiden Magill; and her sister, Joan McFarlane, Richardson, TX. She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard and David Mendel; and her siblings, Robert Henkel, Eleanor Prince, and John Henkel, husband of Agnes (Schneider) Henkel, Wildwood, NJ.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at Linfield United Church Of Christ, 25 Reformed Rd., Limerick Twp., with the Rev. Wanda Schwandt, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45, Thursday, at church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 17, 2019