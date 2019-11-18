The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Linfield United Church Of Christ
25 Reformed Rd.
Limerick Twp., PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Linfield United Church Of Christ
25 Reformed Rd.
Limerick Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Shillingford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Shillingford


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Shillingford Obituary
Mildred S. (Henkel) Mendel Shillingford, 92, wife of the late G. Richard Shillingford and the late Richard W. Mendel, Limerick Twp., died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Manatawny Manor, E. Coventry Twp.
Mrs. Shillingford was born on September 8, 1927, in Philadelphia, to the late Otto and Clara (Burgard) Henkel.
Before retiring, Mrs. Shillingford worked for ICI Americas and Eastman Kodak. She was a member of Linfield United Church Of Christ.
Mrs. Shillingford is survived by her son, Russell, husband of Christine (Wiglusz) Mendel, Limerick Twp.; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, wife of Jeffrey Hunter, Jill, wife of Brandon Magill, and Russell Mendel, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Russell, Emily Gavril, Grace Hunter, Claire Hunter, and Aiden Magill; and her sister, Joan McFarlane, Richardson, TX. She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard and David Mendel; and her siblings, Robert Henkel, Eleanor Prince, and John Henkel, husband of Agnes (Schneider) Henkel, Wildwood, NJ.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at Linfield United Church Of Christ, 25 Reformed Rd., Limerick Twp., with the Rev. Wanda Schwandt, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45, Thursday, at church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -