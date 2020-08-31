1/
Muriel A. Fisher
Muriel A. (Kurtz) Fisher, 76, of New Berlinville, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Sanatoga Court. She was the wife of the late Edward T. Fisher, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on July 24, 1944, Muriel was the daughter of the late John M. Kurtz and Margaret E. (Shertz) Kurtz. Muriel worked for over 12 years for American Belt Factory in New Berlinville, PA. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping at flea markets and yard sales, cooking, and spending time with her dog, Faith, and her granddaughter, Rebecca. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Thomas Fisher; her daughter, Cheryl Neiman, wife of Scott; her sister, Shirley Reidnauer, wife of James; and her granddaughter, Rebecca Neiman. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Nancy Ewing. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
