|
|
Mykola Holinka, 82, of Daisy Ln, Limerick passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in the Ukraine, he was the son of the late Danylo and Polka (Daczenko) Holinka. He was employed as a labor by the Firestone Corp. Surviving are daughters Debra Holinka, wife of Rick Auman and Patricia, Wife of Dr. Carl Burnett. Grandchildren Dara, wife of Justin Brown, Zachary Gumbarge and Taylor Auman. A brother Preto Holinka and wife Loretta. A sister Vera, wife of Robert Clift. A Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius RC Church, Beech and Hanover St, Pottstown. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 AM Tuesday morning at the Church Gathering Center. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements made by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 17, 2019